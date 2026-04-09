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Traffic jams in Malaga on Thursday morning. Salvador Salas
Traffic

Malaga suffers serious traffic disruption due to sinkhole on A-357 near El Clínico hospital

The incident has impacted traffic as far as Plaza Manuel Azaña

Isabel Martínez

Malaga

Thursday, 9 April 2026, 09:51

Thursday begins with numerous road incidents. The most significant so far is on the A-357, where a sinkhole (initially attributed to an accident) near Hospital El Clínico, in the direction of Campillos, has caused major traffic jams as far as Plaza Manuel Azaña.

The traffic authorities have also reported tailbacks at the access points to the A-357 on the MA-20 in both directions due to the same sinkhole.

Traffic jams have also formed on the A-357, on the ring road towards Malaga; in Rincón de la Victoria; on the A-7 towards Marbella; and on the A-355 between Coín and Marbella, near Monda and between Monda and Ojén.

Other traffic disruptions in Malaga city on Thursday morning include both directions of Avenida Guerrero Strachan; the Antonio Machado promenade towards Almeria; Avenida Blas Infante in the direction of the city centre; Avenida Valle-Inclán and Avenida Velázquez in both directions; Camino Suárez (towards Valle-Inclán); and Puente del Mediterráneo in the direction of Ciudad Jardín.

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surinenglish Malaga suffers serious traffic disruption due to sinkhole on A-357 near El Clínico hospital

Malaga suffers serious traffic disruption due to sinkhole on A-357 near El Clínico hospital