Malaga seeks high-value tourists from further south and east of the globe

The capital of the Costa del Sol is looking for high-value tourists in distant markets such as Australia, New Zealand and India. A lot of promotional work with interested parties connected to the industry has been carried out in the New Zealand city of Auckland, in the Australian city of Sydney and, most recently, in Kolkata and New Delhi in India. Malaga's city council stresses that in these cities the destination has been presented to professionals from the tourism sector whose clientele are high-spending tourists. According to data from Turespaña, the total expenditure per person from the Indian market in Spain in 2024 was 2,593 euros.

The Malaga delegation, headed by Jacobo Florido as the councillor responsible for tourism and promoting the city, has engineered this particular promotion to coincide with the pro-league tour that the Spanish hockey team is playing in, with matches taking place in Australia and India. The tie-up includes the Malaga brand being shown off on the national team's kit following agreement with the Spanish Hockey Federation.

In addition, the delegation explains that "all these actions are part of the agreement with Qatar Airways through which the destination will be promoted in distant markets that have connections with the city of Doha, as this enclave has a direct line to Malaga through this airline." They also point out that the initiatives in Auckland and Sydney have benefited from the collaboration of the Spanish tourist office HQ in Singapore, while those in Kolkata and New Delhi have been supported by the one in Mumbai. It should be noted that last December a similar tie-up was held as part of a promotional event in Seoul, South Korea.

"The guidelines of the [city's] strategic tourism plan 2025-2028 advocate the positioning of the city in high value-added tourism, tackling the market segments badged as 'premium' and luxury, culture, conferences and meetings or gastronomy, among others, as well as increasing the visibility of the destination in long-haul markets." To enable this they highlight the new, permanent, year-round route provided by Qatar Airways between Malaga and Doha, creating the bridge that connects the Costa del Sol with destinations such as Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands. Throughout the year, and within the bounds of the agreement with this particular airline, new promotional events are planned in the Japanese cities of Tokyo and Osaka.