Malaga run: 1,000 take to the streets for earthquake victims and press freedom In this sixth Malaga press race, part of the funds will go to Unicef to help children affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

Víctor Rojas Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

There were plenty of tired legs on Monday morning after more than 1,000 people participated in the sixth Malaga Carrera de la Prensa (press race) on Sunday, 7 May.

In addition to running for press freedom, part of the funds will go to Unicef to help children impacted by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Firefighters from Malaga who had travelled to Turkey to help in the recovery efforts supported the event, which was organised by Malaga Asociación de la Prensa.

There were two participation options: the traditional race, which covered seven kilometres from La Rosaleda stadium to the city hall; or the second annual press solidarity walk, a two-kilometre route.

The race is organised every year to mark World Press Freedom Day, which has been celebrated every 3 May since 1993, when it was established by Unesco.

Numerous media professionals were joined by families, club runners wearing their groups' shirts, as well as sports enthusiasts.

The mayor, Francisco de la Torre, and the president of the Malaga Press Association, Elena Blanco, together with representatives of various sponsoring organisations, cut the starting tape at about 9am at La Rosaleda stadium.

No later than 20 minutes after the start of the race, athletes began to reach the end of the course.

The winner, Francisco Javier Gómez from Club Atletismo Málaga, crossed the finish line after 21 minutes and 32 seconds, which made him the victor of the men's category. Four seconds later, Daniel Pérez, also from Club Atletismo Málaga, finished the race, in the same position as last year. The third prize in the category went to Álvaro Martínez from Club Triatlón Santiago, who crossed the finish line nine seconds after the runner-up.

In the women's category, the fastest was Britney Briceño (Club Atletismo Málaga) after completing the seven kilometre race in 26 minutes and 45 seconds. Claudia Bañasco (Club Atletismo Málaga) finished runner-up 20 seconds later and Mary Cormack (Clapham Chasers) took third place with a time of 27 minutes and 26 seconds.

The two fastest journalists, who retained their title, also received a prize. In the men's category, Daniel Núñez was awarded with a time of 27 minutes and 46 seconds; in the women's, Cristina López Gutiérrez reached the finish line after 36 minutes and 22 seconds.

Two children were awarded prizes in the charity walk; Tommaso Sirgiovanni, who also won last year's prize, and Óliver Taboada.

An hour after the start of the race, cheering and applause rang out as number 204 crossed the finish line after seven kilometres, but this was not just any ordinary runner. Miguel García Velasco, at 87 years of age, was the oldest participant.

Sustainability

The press race is a sustainable event and part of the municipal awareness programme Malaga, ¡cómo te quiero!' At the finish line, cardboard containers were installed for waste recycling.

The event was sponsored by the provincial council (Diputación) of Malaga as the main sponsor, together with Malaga city council, the Junta de Andalucía, El Corte Inglés, the Unicaja Foundation and the Hospital Quirónsalud Malaga.

This was in addition to the support of numerous companies and organisations, and the majority of the Malaga media, including SUR.