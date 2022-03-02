GPs in Malaga protest about problems in primary health care “Two years of the pandemic, more doctors retiring, not enough new specialists being trained and insufficient pay are some of the reasons that doctors are exhausted and discouraged,” said a spokesman for the Sindicato Médico union

GPs held a demonstration outside the office of the Junta de Andalucía’s delegate in Malaga on Tuesday, demanding improved conditions at health centres because the Andalusian Health Service is in such a difficult situation. Using the slogan “Save our primary health care”, they called for GPs to see a maximum of 40 patients a day and to be able to spend 10 minutes per patient. They also want appointments in the afternoons to be paid as overtime and say the health service needs 1,000 more GPs and 300 pediatricians to guarantee quality health care.

Although the Andalusian Health Service said at the end of last year that a plan would be put into effect, doctors say they are not being allowed to work enough afternoons to put an end to the long delays that patients are experiencing in getting an appointment with their GP in some places, especially in large towns.

“People deserve a model for public health in which patients are seen by their GP within a reasonable time, and for that to happen Andalucía needs to spend more than 1,600 euros per inhabitant in health investment,” says the union.