Malaga plans to limit tourist flats to ground and first floors in saturated zones The proposal is part of the Junta de Andalucía's decree that will give local councils powers to limit tourist lets

Tourist rental properties in Malaga city could be limited to ground and first floors only.

Malaga city hall is proposing the idea as part of the Junta de Andalucía's decree that will give local councils powers to limit tourist accommodation lets. The regional Ministry of Tourism is still working on the approval of the decree.

It will most likely be approved by the Andalusian government and come into force later this year, which is when Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre wants tourist accommodation lets in the city to be limited to the ground and first floors of their respective buildings.

SUR has learned that this measure at municipal level will be allowed through an amendment to the regulations of the General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) of Malaga, which will differentiate between two types of housing: permanent or regular residential housing, and temporary or transitory residences.

This is shown in documents sent by the local authority to departments of the regional administration. According to the documents, at present, 9,920 tourist flats have been declared, with a total of 51,322 beds.

The local authority wants to establish three types of zone, depending on the concentration of these flats. In the first type there would be no limits applied to tourist flats; in another the apartments would not be able to exceed 50% of the surface area of the building or be above the second floor; and in a third zone, due to the surge in tourist flats, they would be limited to the ground and first floors, and must have direct access from the street, independently of the rest of the building.

The proposed regulation aims to strike a better balance between permanent and temporary housing, avoid issues between tourists and residents in residential buildings and control the demand and supply of rented flats in the city.

But it could still be years away as the Junta's decree still needs to be approved before the city hall's proposed measures come into force. The modification of the city's planning regulations (PGOU) must also be processed and approved, something that could take one or two years.