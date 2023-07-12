Malaga partially activates municipal emergency plan after red alert for high temperatures There are two Andalusian provinces that have Aemet weather warnings for extreme risk of heat this Wednesday

Malaga city council has partially activated its municipal emergency plan due to a red level weather warning for high temperatures this Wednesday, 12 July.

Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has warned of maximum temperatures of up to 42C for the Malaga province weather region of Sol and Guadalhorce, a warning that will be in force until 9pm, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre.

Together with the Almanzora valley and Los Vélez, in Almería, there are now two Andalusian regions that will be at extreme risk of heat this Wednesday.

In addition, a number of areas in Andalucía will have amber alerts activated for temperatures ranging between 39 and 42 degrees.

And finally, also between 1pm and 9pm, there will be a yellow warnings for high temperatures in several areas of Almeria, Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Jaen and Seville provinces.