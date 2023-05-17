Malaga nuns issue urgent appeal for laundry product donations The Hermanita de los Pobres (little sister of the poor) religious institute currently cares for 62 people in the city and is calling for liquid detergent, washing powder, fabric softener and toilet paper

The Hermanita de los Pobres (little sister of the poor) religious institute in Malaga has launched an urgent appeal for cleaning products, specifically requesting liquid detergent, washing powder, fabric softener and toilet paper.

A worrying lack of the laundry and hygiene products triggered the callout as the charity grapples with a period of financial stress. Sister María Dolores said that soon they need will also need to pay to solve issues with air conditioning units and replace old electrical panels.

She also said the sisters are not able to go out into the community as they used to before the Covid-19 pandemic. They are also yet to fill the gap left by the departure of one of the sisters.

The nuns currently care for 62 people, and they hope that the people of Malaga will support their needs as they have done on past occasions.

"Thank you very much for your collaboration, always count on the prayers of the community," the charity said in a message that was distributed to the public via text message.

People who want to help can take their products to the charity, in Calle Héroe de Sostoa, 1. You can also make a donation to the accounts ES80-2103-0182-1000-3084-4673, of Unicaja and ES49-2100-1712-1002-0015-8659, of La Caixa or by Bizum to the phone number 01482 (you have to mark the option send donation, or charity).