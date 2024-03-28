Malaga metro users can now pay for their journeys by bank card or mobile phone

Europa Press Thursday, 28 March 2024, 10:04 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga Metro has now introduced the EMV Contactless smart payment system on its underground rail network in the city.

Under the name Metro Pay, users can now pay to use the metro with their bank card, both in physical form or via a mobile phone, without having to purchase or recharge travel cards.

In the first phase, this system will cover occasional tickets - single tickets or one-way tickets - according to a press release from the regional ministry of development. Regional minister Rocío Díaz, who went to Atarazanas station to oversee the introduction of the new system on Saturday 23 March, said the main objective "is to make life easier and more comfortable when travelling on the Malaga Metro".

It comes amid other measures that are being carried out, "through the application of new technologies, in Andalusian metros and trams", she pointed out. "This is a commitment to the digitalisation of public transport that aims to modernise and improve the transport systems that operate under the responsibility of the Junta de Andalucía," Díaz added.

This first phase of Metro Pay, which was put into service just before the special Easter week operation when a large number of users was expected, is limited to single tickets (1.35 euros), but allows multi-validation with the same bank card for a maximum of nine passengers, provided they travel together from the station of origin to the station of destination. The bank account associated with the card will be debited at the end of the day.

Prior to the implementation of Metro Pay, Metro de Málaga had to install EMV contactless readers at the validation points or turnstiles of its 19 stations. Metro Pay is very simple to use, as the underground user only has to bring their bank card or mobile phone to the EMV contactless reader on the lines or at the validation points to pay for the journey and go to the platform to catch the train. This new system facilitates the use of transport, as it avoids users having to purchase or recharge travel cards in order to validate and access the underground.

"It is an advantage in busy periods, as it avoids queues at ticket machines and allows users who do not have the travel ticket, such as tourists and occasional users, direct access to the underground," Metro de Málaga pointed out.

It said that from the summer onwards, progress will be made in the implementation of Metro Pay for the Metro travel card, which currently costs 0.33 euros per journey thanks to the 60% discount on multi-journey tickets, valid until the end of the year.

In this second phase, you must register beforehand via a web portal, and the charge to the bank account associated with the card will be made in a single payment in the first days of the following month. Multi-validation will also apply in this case for a maximum of nine users travelling together from the same origin station to the same destination station.

Finally, in the last quarter of the year, it is planned to activate the third phase of Metro Pay, a premium option that will calculate the price of the journey and consequently the final charge depending on the frequency of use, linking this option to a new progressive discount fare that is being studied by the public works agency for processing and approval.

The Metro Pay direct payment and validation system is exclusively linked to Metro de Málaga's own tickets. The launch of this intelligent payment system, which facilitates the use of public transport, comes at a time when the Malaga Metro is meeting all expectations for its extension to the city centre, which will celebrate its first anniversary next week.

The metro's extension to the historic centre (El Perchel-Guadalmedina-Atarazanas) has meant an exponential growth in passenger demand to 13.6 million in 2023, 103% more than the 6.7 million users in 2022.