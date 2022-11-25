Malaga's metro stations contract extended by two months No date has been given by the authorities for the inauguration of the new section between El Perchel and Atarazanas

The Public Works Agency has extended the contract for the installations of the stations between El Perchel and Atarazanas of the Malaga metro by 67 days. The contract which expired on 23 November will now remain in force until 30 January.

According to the Junta's Ministry of Development, the extension end date is to coincide with the completion of the contract for the project and execution of the railway signaling and safety systems in the El Perchel-Atarazanas section.

A ministry spokesperson said the expected inauguration of the section will be as soon as tests are completed, something that could happen before or after 30 January.

The Acciona-Sando joint venture is in charge of the architecture of the stations and installations: execution of the installations and energy systems, electrification, communications, passenger information system and fire protection, among other areas. Alstom is in charge of the design and execution of the railway signaling and safety systems.