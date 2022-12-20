Opening of final stretch of Malaga Metro in city centre draws slightly closer The Junta's original plan had been to open this final section of the Metro service before the August Fair

Every night between midnight and 5am a team of 30 operatives carry out safety checks on the final stretch of the Metro line into Malaga city centre, which runs from El Perchel to Atarazanas. The checks have to be carried out at night to avoid disrupting the lines which are already in operation.

These tests have been continuing since the summer. The original plan had been to open this final section of the Metro service before the August Fair, but delays have meant that the long-awaited inauguration has still not taken place. However, there should not be much longer to wait. The Junta de Andalucía’s Minister for Public Works, Marifrán Carazo, has announced that the safety tests are now due to be completed before the end of this year.

A few more weeks to wait

Once these technical tests have finished all the installations in the tunnels and the Metro stations will need to be checked to ensure that they function correctly, and then the Metro de Malaga company will carry out the final tests with empty trains to make sure that all is well.

At present, these are expected to take a few weeks and although the Junta de Andalucía says it still cannot give a definite date for the final stretch of the Malaga Metro to come into service, it believes it will be during the early months of next year.