Malaga metro will reach the historic city centre 'as soon as possible', says the Junta, but without giving a date Safety has to come before wants and wishes, the regional government's Interior Minister Antonio Sanz told the media

The Junta de Andalucía's Interior Minister, Antonio Sanz, said on Thursday that the metro in Malaga will start to operate into the historic city centre “as soon as possible”, but stressed that safety must come first, ahead of wants and wishes.

He was asked about this final stage of the metro service by the media on a visit to the new headquarters of the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination which are being built in Malaga.

“It’s not just a matter of passenger safety,” he insisted. “You also have to take into account that if anything went wrong with the systems installed in the stretch of the metro into the historic city centre, it would also affect lines 1 and 2 to Perchel. That’s another reason we are taking all the time necessary to put this stretch of the metro into operation".

The metro service in the city centre was expected to be ready before the Malaga Fair this month, but it was not possible to carry out the safety and signalling tests in the tunnels in time.