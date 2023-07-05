Malaga Metro to boost number of services for summer fair

Trains will run every six minutes until 1.30am in the morning and the Atarazanas station, in in the city centre, will be fully operational for the arrival and departure of passengers

There is little more than a month left until the Malaga Fair which this year will be served by the two metro stations in the city centre (Guadalmedina, next to El Corte Inglés; and Atarazanas, in the Alameda Principal). During the nine-day 'feria' there will be a higher frequency of trains and later journeys on offer too.

On the Noche de los Fuegos (night of the fireworks) on Friday, 11 August trains will run until 2.30am. Subsequently, on the first Saturday (12th), the last Saturday (19th) and on working days (14th to 18th) the trains will run until 1.30am. At the moment these times are provisional.

There will also be an increased frequency of services: during peak arrival times (midday onwards), trains will run every five minutes and 50 seconds to stations.

This year the city centre Atarazanas station, in the Alameda Principal, will be fully operational and be unrestricted for both passengers arriving and departing. No service reductions have been planned for fear of crowds, as was the case last Easter.

Over the course of the festivities, the Malaga Metro operator will step up security on trains and platforms - especially in the city centre.