Malaga megayacht marina gets quayside electricity connection after two years

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 15 April 2024, 12:19

Vessels mooring into Malaga's megayacht marina will be able to plug into the city's general electricity network, enabling them to turn off their engines and generators and stop consuming fuel and emitting polluting gases.

It's taken two years, following stumbling blocks from the onset due to issues with the routing of cables. The port authority initially granted a provisional supply of 1,500 kilowatts, which is what it has been operating with until now. Finally, after two years, IGY Malaga Marina, which is the name of the company managing the marina, has completed the connection.

2,400 kilowatts

A total of 2,400 kilowatts will be supplied to the megayacht marine, and is expected to be available in June, exclusively for the marina.

The megayacht I Dinasty alone, a yacht wintering at this facility (near the lighthouse), demands 800 kilowatts; but this is the biggest figure with most vessels requiring much less. The marina is equipped with 26 quayside connection boxes, one for each mooring, for the larger ones; and double sockets, in the case of the smaller ones (30 to 40 metres).

In the south of Spain, there is no other port that can offer this type of energy supply to ships

The key, as IGY points out, is that the yachts that connect to the network "during their stay will be able to turn off their engines and stop burning fuel". In this way, there will be less air pollution emitted, as well as noise pollution, due to the vessels' engines and large generators.

Unique in southern Spain

This energy supply, when fully implemented and known by shipowners and captains, will be a competitive advantage for the Malaga marina. If there are few marinas in Spain that are already prepared to house several boats of over 60 metres in length, most of those that do are not prepared to provide such a high-powered electricity service. In the case of the south of Spain, there is no other port that can offer this type of supply.

Cables will run along the Ciudad de Melilla promenade, with representatives of the concessionary company grateful to Costas and Malaga city council for being "understanding and receptive" following how unfeasible it was to run the cables anywhere else.

The Malaga marina has reached "cruising speed" and, after putting up the full sign for the first time in March, a "magnificent" April is also expected. It is expected the marina will be full on at least two more occasions between now and June. In addition, two other 80 to 100-metre ships have been able to stop over, which will be the first time they visit Malaga city.