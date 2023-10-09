Malaga man arrested for knife attack on dog following dispute between neighbours

The pet required veterinary treatment after its neck was slashed with a knife.

A man has allegedly slashed the neck of his neighbour's dog following a dispute during which death threats were made in Malaga city.

The 40-year-old was arrested after he allegedly entered his neighbour's property in the east of the city without permission and stabbed the dog on Wednesday 4 October at around about 4.45pm.

National Police officers arrived at the scene and found the dog bleeding from the wound and it required veterinary treatment, but its injuries were not life threatening.

The owner of the dog told police the suspect had jumped over the fence of the property and threatened to kill one of his family members.

Before leaving, the suspect allegedly stabbed the family dog, an American Staffordshire terrier, in the neck. The man was arrested by police in the local area for the alleged threats, animal abuse and entering the property without permission.