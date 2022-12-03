Malaga's Christmas drone show starts this weekend The spectacle provided by 120 drones can be seen from the port area: Palmeral de las Sorpresas, Plaza de la Marina, Muelle Uno and the Gibralfaro between this Saturday and Wednesday

After the inauguration of the Calle Larios Christmas lights with its enormous celestial angels, and the premiere of the 'video mapping' lightshow spectacle on the south side of the cathedral, this weekend it will be the turn of the drones.

The first performance of this aerial show, which promises to be one of the city's Christmas highlights, will take place this Saturday 3 December, at 8pm. Anyone in the port areas of El Palmeral de las Sorpresas, Plaza de la Marina and Muelle Uno as well as at the Gibralfaro will be able to enjoy the show.

Festive images will be represented using 120 drones, flying in unison from the port´s cruise terminal area.

The show schedule has undergone modifications from previous announcements and will be repeated on 4 to 7 December and 23 December, at 8pm. On 9 December there will also be a special performance at 8.30pm. The drones caused a sensation at the last Malaga fair and are sure to do the same again.

In Calle Larios the timetable for the daily light and sound show is at 7pm, 8.30pm and 10pm, except on 24 and 31 December.

Also the 'video mapping' on the south side of the Cathedral takes place at 7pm, 8.30pm and 10pm from 27 November to 4 January, except on 24 and 31 December. The duration of the display is under ten minutes.