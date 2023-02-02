Malaga slips to fifth place among the best cities for culture in Spain However, the Malaga Film Festival remains in the top ten most valued cultural attractions and institutions in the country and becomes the flagship offering for Andalucía

Malaga has slipped off the podium for the best cultural cities in the country. After a year with the third-placed bronze medal, shared with Valencia, Malaga city falls to fifth place, according to data from the Observatory of Culture.

It does so, paradoxically, with the highest score in its history, 61.4% compared to 53.6% achieved the previous year. Despite this figure, Valencia (67.7%) and Bilbao (66.9%) climb positions in the observatory’s Contemporary Foundation report that has become one of the main references of the sector to measure its state of health. Madrid and Barcelona remain in the lead.

For more than a decade, the Observatory of Culture has surveyed a thousand professionals in the country's cultural industries to ask them about the ten most relevant cities in terms of the quality and innovation of the cultural offerings. In 2022, six out of ten included Malaga city in the list. And one of the main attractions was, according to the observatory, the Malaga Film Festival in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Picasso Museum unseated

The big week of cinema climbs one place, up to ninth in the national ranking of the most outstanding cultural institutions and events of the year. But it also unseats the Picasso Museum in Malaga city as Andalucía’s flagship attraction, despite the fact that the art gallery also improves its percentage, mainly due to the Paula Rego exhibition.

Only four cultural centers in the city stand out among the hundred or so national initiatives. The Picasso Museum moves up five places to 22nd (from 27th) and the Pompidou Centre jumps to 36th (from 55th). Further behind are the Carmen Thyssen Museum (in 67th place) and La Térmica (82nd).