Malaga Airport recovers direct flights with Doha and Bahrain this summer

Another sign that heralds the long-awaited reactivation of tourism in Malaga province is the recovery of direct air connections with key markets for the Costa del Sol, such as the Persian Gulf area.

Malaga Airport has already recovered non-stop flights with Doha, the Qatari capital, and in a few days will do so with Bahrain, resuming the activity they had before the Covid pandemic.

Qatar Airways began operating a flight between Malaga and Doha earlier this month, a summer service that has operated since 2019, which connects passengers flying from the Costa del Sol with the global network of Qatar Airways destinations, which links the capital of Qatar with more than 150 places in the world. The company, which has the distinction of being chosen as 'the Best Airline in the World', will maintain this connection until 11 September.

Key destination

Marimar Laveda, Iberian Peninsula manager of Qatar Airways, said that "we are very proud to be able to strengthen our connection with Spain and resume our Malaga route for another year. It is great news that travellers from all over the world can enjoy our excellent service on board and discover all the great attractions that Malaga and the Costa del Sol have to offer.” She said that three connections a week will be maintained and stressed that “Spain is a key destination in the Qatar Airways global network, and our summer route to and from Malaga is further proof of the great relationship between the country and the airline. We are looking forward to welcoming on board both international passengers who want to visit our country this summer and Spanish passengers who fly from the Costa del Sol and want to travel again and get to know some of the most popular destinations through our hub in Doha."

Director of Malaga Airport, Pedro Bendala, has applauded the recovery of this route, which "provides us with great connectivity, not only with Qatar, but also opens the doors to connections with Asia, the Pacific and Africa, adding value and quality to the summer offer of the airport”. Malaga joins the airports of Madrid and Barcelona in Spain from which the company flies with daily connections.

Flights between the Costa del Sol and Bahrain will also resume this summer, operated by the carrier Gulf Air. Specifically, it will be next Saturday, 2 July, when the airline resumes its seasonal operation of direct flights between Malaga and the Bahrain international airport, with two weekly direct flights, on Thursdays and Saturdays. This connection will be maintained until 29 September. The company points out that "this flight operation is due to the increase in demand that the company is seeing between the Costa del Sol and the Middle East, as well as to selected destinations in Asia and the Indian Ocean."

Gulf Air said it will operate this route with its flagship aircraft, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Eva Bretos, director of the Gulf Air representative office in Spain, said that "we are delighted to resume this connection of great strategic value for the Costa del Sol. The airline continues to maintain its growth thanks to its boutique business model, which consists of offering comfortable and fast connections to key destinations in the Middle East and Asia through the new airport in Bahrain and always with an exquisite service on board”. From Malaga via Bahrain it connects with top-level destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Malé (Maldives), Bombay (India), Muscat (Oman), Riyadh and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

As a novelty, it also offers a free stopover service in Bahrain and has developed different packages adapted to the needs of different traveller profiles to discover the kingdom.