New 'jellyfish watch' system added to Malaga's beach safety plan this summer More lifeguard towers and scum-skimmer boats will be in operation until the end of September so that people can enjoy the 13.5 kilometres of city's coastline safely

Malaga Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 18:43

The weather is hot, more tourists are arriving and Malaga city council has now activated its beach plan, as it does on 15 June every year to ensure that people can enjoy its 13.5 kilometres of coastline safely.

The councillor for Beaches, Teresa Porras, has announced some new measures this year, including a ‘jellyfish watch’ system to prevent an invasion similar to those which have occurred in previous years, an hour’s extra duty a day for lifeguards, who will now start work at 10am instead of 11am and will finish at 8pm, and a new access point for people with disabilities at La Malagueta.

Under the Plan, the new system means that beach monitors will have information about the movements of jellyfish days before they actually reach the area. This summer is likely to be similar to last year in terms of numbers of jellyfish on Malaga’s beaches.

More lifeguard towers and scum-skimmer boats

There will be an extra two first aid cabins this year, on La Caleta and San Andrés beaches, where people can go for treatment if necessary, and two more lifeguard towers at Pedregalejo and El Palo, bringing the total to 25.

The council has also guaranteed that any beach facilities which are damaged through use or vandalism will be repaired in less than 24 hours this summer.

The plan also includes the use of four 'scum-skimmer' craft to pick up solid waste and scum from the sea water. These will operate for eight hours a day every day of the week until 30 September. The council says it is possible that there will be more scum on the water this year because so much sand has had to be replaced after the storms, and that there is nothing to worry about: the white layer on the water is just mineral dust from the sand on the beach and is harmless