Malaga city centre metro station is nearly finished The regional government expects the Atarazanas station to be open this summer

The station name signs have gone up on the central Atarazanas station of Malaga city's metro extension.

This will be the last stop on the line on the new stretch under construction since 2015. It is on the Alameda Principal avenue and is the closest station to the historic heart of the city.

According to the regional government, the aim is to have visitors to the Malaga Fair in August using it to get into the city - a deadline just five months away.