Malaga is at centre of world stage for festival of Spanish language cinema

Everything was prepared yesterday outside the city's Cervantes Theatre to receive the avalanche of films and stars at the Malaga Festival from today (Friday).

SUR Malaga Friday, 1 March 2024, 04:55 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

From today (Friday, 1 March) and for the next ten days, Malaga city is centre stage once again for the world of Spanish language cinema with the annual Festival de Málaga.

It is the 27th time this prestigious event has been held and SUR is one of the official sponsors.

Writers, producers, directors, actors and many journalists and broadcasters from across Spain and also Latin America have descended on the city, filling hotels and restaurants.

A record number of 246 full-length films, shorts, documentaries and other genres will be shown, both as part of the official competition and also on the fringe.

As usual, those hoping to claim the top prize will be competing for the coveted Golden Biznagas, awards styled after the white flower decoration for which the city is well known. There will be two of these awarded as usual; one for films from Spain, of which eleven entries have been shortlisted, and another from Ibero-America, of which eight have been shortlisted.

The main opening event takes place tonight with a gala ceremony at the city’s Teatro Cervantes, the flagship venue for the festival. This will also be the venue for the closing event and awards ceremony as usual on Sunday, 11 March.

Famous stars on red carpet

Many stars who are household names to Spanish audiences will be in the city for the festival and fans will line the red carpets or wait outside the more expensive hotels, trying to catch a glimpse of their idols or sneak a selfie.

Meanwhile, many of the city’s landmarks, such as the cathedral or port, will form backdrops to the photo shoots, television interviews and other media launches.

Screenings of the films will also take place at other well-known city venues such as Cine Albeniz and Teatro Echegaray. Tickets for the public screenings are on sale via the official website: www.festivaldemalaga.com.