Archers cull 45 wild boar in one year as Malaga puts control measures out to tender again

The crusade against wild boar and feral pigs continues, as the animals keep proliferating uncontrollably in the streets of Malaga province's towns. It has been estimated that there are around 22,000 specimens in the province. The regional government of Andalucía has declared a hunting emergency in the last decade, extending the measures year after year. Local councils are trying to do what they can. Malaga city council, for example, has just put out to tender the contract to control the wild boar population and stop specimens from appearing in residential and central areas such as Churriana, Ciudad Jardín, Victoria, Limonar, Cerrado de Calderón, Hacienda Paredes and Parque de Málaga.

Since the contract was signed for the first time a year ago, the city council has captured 45 specimens thanks to the use of narcotic darts. Controlling these animals' population is key, especially given the diseases they can spread both to other pig species and humans (contagious diseases known as zoonosis). Moreover, the hybrid between wild boars and domestic pigs is considered an exotic and invasive species. On top of this, there is a consistent risk of attacks on dogs and people.

Controversy

The mode of extermination is something that deeply divides society. While some prefer expeditious methods, others are more patient in the search for natural and less violent approaches. In any case, there is almost unanimous and collective agreement regarding the need to control pig populations.

Preventive measures

The document issued by the department of the environment insists on maintaining preventive measures in order to prevent the animals from accessing urban areas: from installing water troughs in areas on the outskirts of the city to planting vegetation that would attract the wild boars so that they remain outside public domains. In addition, food and waste should not be made available to them outside their natural habitat.

The company awarded the contract will be responsible for the monitoring of populations. Experts will therefore carry out night observations and inspections with thermal cameras. In addition, they will focus on tracing the animals' movements. Data will be collected and a monthly report will be sent to the environmental department.

In addition, the company must set up feeding stations and refill them once a week, as well as install camera traps.

When will bows be used

The aim of these actions is to create a cordon around the city and encourage the animals to populate the areas outside public and residential domains. Moreover, these control tasks ensure that hunting measures (bows and narcotic darts) are used as little as possible.

Hunting with bows and arrows, as well as narcotic darts, is authorised if done from a fixed elevated position. "Whenever possible, hunting with narcotic darts will be given priority over hunting with arrows," the document declares.

Furthermore, the administration of sedatives must always be carried out under the supervision of a vet. Animals captured and treated with sedatives and euthanasia cannot be used for human consumption. Their bodies must instead be incinerated in accordance with the regulations. If medicines are not used, then their meat may be used, in accordance with regulations, health inspections, etc.

The fixed cost for each capture with arrows and darts is 598.50 euros plus IVA (Spanish sales tax). The monitoring service is 330 euros plus IVA per month. The overall contract put out to tender is 30,000 euros. So far, the service has been provided by Scaes.