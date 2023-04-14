Malaga Book Festival 2023: from the author of the Netflix blockbuster The Snow Girl to the delights of small publishers

The event returns to the Plaza de la Marina in the city, where there will be 40 stalls, a full programme involving 400 authors and lots of book signings

The Malaga Book Festival 2023 celebrates its 52nd outing by taking the bookshops out onto the streets between 28 April and 7 May. To be held in city's Plaza de la Marina for the third consecutive year there will be space for 40 stalls.

Heading the list of writers will be La Chica de la Nieve (The Snow Girl) author Javier Castillo from Malaga. He will be one of 400 authors to take part in appearances. The festival organisers also say there will be a commitment to local discoveries and new voices from small publishers.

One of the first appearances will be from Guille Galván, lyricist of Vetusta Morla, who will talk about his poetic work, followed by writers Gustavo Martín Garzo, Ignacio Martínez de Pisón, Elisenda Julibert, Cherry Chic, Javier Rovira, Elisa Vázquez de Gay, Francisco M. Zambrana, Francisco Quintero and Redry, winner of the Espasa Poetry Prize and teacher of Early Childhood Education who has more than 400,000 followers on social networks.

After the successful presentation last February at SUR's Aula de Cultura of Javier Castill’s latest novel, El Cuco de Cristal, which saw more than a thousand people attending, he will be one of the undisputed stars of the festival. The author will sign copies of his novels on the afternoon of Sunday 30 April.

The festival will also feature the filmmakers Jauma Balagueró and Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón, the actor Pablo Rivero, the model Rocío Martín Madrigal and the archaeologist Fanny de Carranza. The Andalusian Centre for Writing (CAL) has organised three round tables which will see the participation of Isabel Bono, Laura Carneros, Aurora Mateos and Pablo Bujalance to talk about Narrative; Víctor Bayona, Rafael Ballesteros, Juan Manuel Villalba and Álvaro Galán to recite poetry and verses, and Pepo Pérez – who created the poster for this year –, Natacha Bustos, El Torres and Ani Jiménez, who will discuss comics.