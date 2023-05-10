Malaga book fair ends with record sales and 200,000 visitors Organisers have set themselves the challenge of promoting independent publishers and creating a space for youth literature at the next festival

Local author Javier Castillo, who penned the Netflix blockbuster The Snow Queen, was one of the stars of the Malaga book fair.

Francisco Griñán Malaga

The annual book fair in Malaga turned the last page of its 52nd edition on Saturday, 6 May, with a total of around 200,000 visitors, and a new sales record for the event.

According to the booksellers' guild, the organisers of the ten-day publishing and literary festival at the Plaza de la Marina, the fair was enjoyed by another strong turnout and resulted in 10% more sales than the previous record.

Among the 200,000 visitors to the fair was a wide age range of literary fanatics, between 20 and 55 years old, who not only came to buy books, but also waited in queues kilometres-long for the autograph of Malaga writer, Javier Castillo, and other authors.

Castillo's novel El Cuco de Cristal, as well as the thriller La Chica de Nieve, adapted to the screen as The Snow Girl by Netflix, were among the best-selling titles of this edition.

"We are very pleased with the outstanding growth in sales that independent publishers have experienced," said president of the Malaga Book Fair Association and owner of Rayuela, Noelia Clavero.

She also said the small library for the children was a highlight at this year’s fair, and said one of the objectives for next year will be "to provide a space dedicated to youth literature, one of the biggest challenges in this sector".