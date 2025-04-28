Malaga Airport is operational with emergency generators despite power cut

Pilar Martínez Málaga Monday, 28 April 2025, 16:47 Compartir

Planes landing and taking off and information panels indicating that flights are departing without delay are the first indicators that Malaga airport is operating normally and avoiding the general blackout thanks to the emergency generators, according to Aena.

However, the power cut has meant that the shops and restaurants in these facilities are unable to operate normally as they have no water or electricity, although this was restored at around two o'clock in the afternoon. It is also impossible to access the general car park because the lack of electricity prevented the barrier from being raised, while it was possible to leave the car in the VIP car park.

At the check-in counters, the airlines are operating as usual, although Aena is informing passengers over the loudspeaker to go to passport control as soon as possible, and Aena advises passengers to check with the airlines to confirm the status of their flights in the event of power cuts.

The biggest problems are occurring in the arrivals area where passengers are left with the only option of waiting in a long queue to catch a taxi or bus due to the closure of the Cercanías and the delay in the arrival of more vehicles due to the traffic chaos in the city. Another problem is that many passengers do not have cash and many of the credit card machines are also unavailable.

The lack of energy is noted even in the airport toilets because the cistern system is automatic and without electricity it does not work.