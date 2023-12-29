Malaga Airport makes it into the 'best in the world ranking' in 2023

Jaime Parejo Seville Friday, 29 December 2023, 19:24 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga Airport has been deemed one of the world's best in the latest rankings to be released by AirHelp. The organisation, which defends the rights of passengers worldwide, has established an annual ranking of the best airports in the world every year since 2015. It bases the rating on the excellence of the airport's services, punctuality, complaint processing and the quality of its catering and shopping areas.

This year, Malaga Airport made it into the ranking for the first time ever, coming in at 134th, just behind Cagliari, Rome (Ciampino) and Luis Muñoz Marín (San Juan de Puerto Rico).

Malaga Airport scored 7.1 for punctuality, 7.6 in its customer satisfaction and a 7.6 for its catering and shopping facilities. It finished with a final AirHelp score of 7.27, the same as Toulouse-Blagnac airport in France.

Best airport in the world

According to the AirHelp rankings, Muscat International Airport in Oman is the best airport in the world, with a score of 8.54, followed by Recife Airport in Brazil (8.49) and the South African airport of Cape Town (8.48).

The top Spanish airport on this list is Bilbao Airport, ranked 21ist in the world, and it is also the first European airport on the list. The other Spanish airports in the rankings are Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez (48th), Valencia (84th), Barcelona (88th), Ibiza (94th), Alicante (101st), Palma de Mallorca (127th) and Malaga (134th).

In 2022, the ranking was made up of 132 airports, while this year it has been extended to 194.