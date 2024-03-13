Malaga Airport maintains top three position in Spain with record-breaking 1,416,974 passengers last month

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 13:34 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga Airport continues to post record figures. In February, not only did the gateway to the Costa del Sol experience the highest passenger growth of all operator Aena's major infrastructures, with an increase of 26.7% compared to 2023, reaching more than 1.4 million passengers. This dizzying growth has also allowed Malaga to consolidate its position as the third most important airport in Spain for passenger numbers - surpassing Gran Canaria, once again this winter.

In February 2023, Malaga Airport recorded a throughput of more than 1,123,000 passengers, which exceeded the 2019 figures by 6.7%; now surpassed by a massive 35%. This February the airport was placed as the third in the Aena network with the highest volume of passengers with 1,416,974. The figure represents an increase of 20% over the same period last year and shows a dizzying rate of growth, double the national average, which has allowed the Costa del Sol facility to overtake Gran Canaria airport and become the third in Spain in terms of passenger volume.

The month also saw more than 10,000 aircraft movements on the runways, some 18% more than last year, when this infrastructure handled 8,570 aircraft. Aena highlighted as key to these historical records the good evolution of both international and domestic air traffic. Most of the passengers counted travelled on commercial flights, totalling 1,416,974. Of these, 276,996 travelled on flights to or from a Spanish city, 10.4% more than in February 2023, while 1,139,978 opted for connections from abroad, which grew by 31%.

The markets with the highest demand in absolute terms were the British market, with 293,867 passengers, followed by the Dutch market, with 97,875 passengers, the German market, with 94,116, the Italian market, with 70,975, and the French market, with 64,644.

The increase in passengers of 20% in January and almost 27% in February has meant that at the beginning of the year there has been an unprecedented climb to 2,767,772 passengers, which is 23.4% more than the previous year and 34% more than in 2019, which was one of the best years for tourism on the Costa del Sol. This volume of passengers places it immediately behind Barcelona airport, only preceded by Madrid airport, according to the Aena statistics. It should be noted that a total of 2,243,331 passengers have passed through the Malaga facilities in the first two months of 2023 and 17,593 aircraft operated on the runways.

All-time record

Aena said that "the airports in Spain have closed the second month of 2024 with an all-time record of passengers and cargo in the month of February, maintaining the upward trend of the previous month and of most of last year", and specified that this February Aena handled a total of 19,226,616 passengers, some 15.7% more than in the same month of 2023, and managed 167,238 aircraft movements, 8.4% more than in the same period of the previous year. In addition, the operator detailed that of the total number of passengers, 12,449,872 travelled on international flights, 18.1% more, while those who travelled on domestic flights, 6,695,775, experienced an increase of 11.5% more than in 2023.