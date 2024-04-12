Malaga Airport smashes first quarter record with 4.5 million passengers passing through its terminals

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 12 April 2024, 16:56 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga Airport has achieved a record first quarter of the year with more than 4.5 million passengers passing through its terminals.

The figure smashes the previous record, which was registered last year - the airport's best year in history - where 3.8 million people touched down at Malaga Airport in the first three months last year. The strong results consolidates Malaga Airport as the third busiest in Spain, after Madrid and Barcelona, and surpassing Gran Canaria in January and February and Palma de Mallorca last March.

According to the latest data, the gateway to the Costa del Sol is also the airport with the highest growth in the first three months of the year among the major Spanish airports. From January to March, 21.6% more passengers have gone through the arrival gates, registering 4,520,440, placing it above Gran Canaria. In the same period, Spanish airports grew by an average of 13.2% to more than 60.7 million passengers on 524,525 flights that have operated on the runways of the Aena network. Of these, 32,569 were at Malaga, where landings and take-offs increased by 14.3%.

The vast majority of passengers counted in the first three months of the year travelled on commercial flights, totalling 4,504,701. Of these, 878,925 travelled on flights to or from a Spanish airport, 7.7% more than the same dates in 2023, while 3,625,776 opted for connections with foreign countries, which grew by 25.4%, according to Aena data.

International pull

The boost in tourism from outside Spain's borders has been key to Malaga Airport's strong growth in a period which, with the exception of March due to Easter, is usually the weakest of the year. The UK accounted for 915,855 passengers, followed by Germany, with 315,194; the Netherlands, with 304,624; Italy, with 232,519; and France, with 207,466.

The month of March, in which airlines closed the winter season, saw an 18.8% increase in passengers, reaching an all-time record of 1,752,668, and with 12,117 landings and take-offs on the runways, 11.1% more than the same period in 2023.

February was the month in which passenger movements at the airport grew the most, with an increase of 26.7%, the data shows. And following this historic first quarter, Malaga Airport is preparing for another record summer with 20 million seats offered by airlines, 11% more scheduled operations than last year.

Malaga will also be connected with direct flights to 136 cities around the world, with great interest in destinations such as New York and the Middle East. In total there will be six more cities where people can travel to directly by plane from Malaga this high season.