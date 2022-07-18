Daily chaos plagues passenger pick-up zone Malaga Airport Taxi drivers are fuming over the congested pre-booked service area, which is causing traffic jams at the entrances and delays for customers

Taxi associations and other driving professionals that provide pre-contracted transfer services for passengers at Malaga Airport have criticised the size of the pick-up area. They blame airport operator Aena for the situation.

The car park, which has only some 60 spaces, regularly sees traffic jams at peak times and even congestion at the entrances.

"This is a daily chaos, although it gets worse at weekends. We can't all fit in and we can't even leave the car in a double row to pick up customers because we block other colleagues. And if we pick them up at other areas we end up being fined," complained Antonio Cortés, a taxi driver from Torremolinos.

"This has bee a long time coming. The traffic jams we suffer to get there end up being paid for by the customers," says Antonio Hernández, who works as a driver.

"You arrive and you need more than 20 minutes to park, and in the meantime you have the customer waiting. This is not right," said Pepe Cortijo, a Marbella taxi driver.

The only vehicles who are not affected by this problem are Uber drivers, as the company has been granted a parking concession for 35 spaces in front of the T-3 exit. These drivers, with a minimum annual income of 25,000 euros, pay Aena 21 per cent of their declared monthly income.

The president of the Costa del Sol Taxi Confederation, Miguel Ángel Martín, said: "Back in March we asked Aena for more space because we knew that as soon as activity increased, problems would arise. They must find a solution quickly because the summer is going to be very busy and it is essential to provide a good service".