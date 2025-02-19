Which are the cheapest airports for car parking in Spain?

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 11:56 Compartir

The Parkvia online booking platform has ranked the 'Top 20' cheapest airport long-term car parks in Spain, addressing the controversy surrounding the prices offered at these facilities. Malaga Airport’s car park just makes the list in 19th place, with Ibiza Airport closing the ranking.

According to the platform, which has compared the prices at Aena's 46 airport infrastructures, Alicante Airport has the lowest parking fees, with a weekly cost of 34.65 euros. By comparison, Malaga Airport charges 53.57 euros per week. Closer to Alicante are Murcia and Vigo, with prices of 36.51 and 37.70 euros, respectively.

Parkvia states that "Google searches for airport parking in Spain have increased by 19% in the last 12 months" and that Tenerife North has the cheapest daily tariff - 14.19 euros.

Seville Airport is in fourth place, followed by Granada Airport, which has a weekly price of 38.99 euros. Popular holiday destinations, such as the Balearic and Canary Islands, have the highest airport parking rates. Ibiza is at the bottom of the list of the cheapest options, with a weekly cost of 54.78 euros.