Malaga Airport ambulance workers protest over alleged unpaid wages

Matías Stuber Malaga Monday, 10 November 2025, 14:30

Employees of the former ambulance service at Malaga Airport gathered outside the facilities on Friday to protest over pending salaries. According to the CC OO trade union, the reason why they have not been paid for September and October is that the airport changed the concessionaire of the ambulance service.

The new concessionaire began operating in November, subrogating the former employees. Francisco Aranda from CC OO told SUR that the previous company "had disregarded the workers" and failed to pay them. Since then, the workers have had no success in trying to contact their former employer.

The workers have signed the corresponding complaint. The conflict is already in court and Aranda demands that airport operator Aena appear as a responsible subsidiary. "They can do it with the money withheld that was going to the old company, which has stopped providing the service," he said.