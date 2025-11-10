Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ambulance workers protesting outside Malaga Airport. SUR
Employment

Malaga Airport ambulance workers protest over alleged unpaid wages

At least nine employees claim they have been forgotten in the transition from one concessionaire to another

Matías Stuber

Matías Stuber

Malaga

Monday, 10 November 2025, 14:30

Employees of the former ambulance service at Malaga Airport gathered outside the facilities on Friday to protest over pending salaries. According to the CC OO trade union, the reason why they have not been paid for September and October is that the airport changed the concessionaire of the ambulance service.

The new concessionaire began operating in November, subrogating the former employees. Francisco Aranda from CC OO told SUR that the previous company "had disregarded the workers" and failed to pay them. Since then, the workers have had no success in trying to contact their former employer.

The workers have signed the corresponding complaint. The conflict is already in court and Aranda demands that airport operator Aena appear as a responsible subsidiary. "They can do it with the money withheld that was going to the old company, which has stopped providing the service," he said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The pull of the south of Spain
  2. 2 The Malaga village celebrating its heritage with roasted chestnuts this weekend
  3. 3 From living rough on the streets to working in a top-flight restaurant
  4. 4 Founder of iconic El Pimpi in Malaga wins top national honour
  5. 5 Second burst waterpipe in a fortnight in eastern Costa del Sol village damages homes
  6. 6 British community in southern Spain to honour and remember wartime fallen
  7. 7 Torremolinos launches preventative campaign against processionary caterpillar infestation
  8. 8 Last-gasp equaliser sparks fan fury as Malaga CF throw away victory yet again
  9. 9 The blame game in Spain
  10. 10 PAUZA: a culinary bridge between Nordic sophistication and Argentinian passion

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga Airport ambulance workers protest over alleged unpaid wages

Malaga Airport ambulance workers protest over alleged unpaid wages