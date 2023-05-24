Luxury fashion brand Carolina Herrera to open its first store in Malaga city centre

The top-end retailer is set to open premises in Plaza de la Constitución, in a location which has previously been occupied by El Corte Inglés

Juan Soto Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Carolina Herrera fashion chain is set to occupy new retail premises in Malaga’s Plaza de la Constitución with the opening of its first luxury store in the city.

The Venezuelan designer brand owned by the Puig group will be installed in a 530-square-metre store divided into two floors on the corner of Calle Compañía. It is the building historically occupied by El Corte Inglés at number 6 of the city centre square.

The company has just signed the rental contract, so it is still too early to know the definitive details of the opening. The first step will be to apply for the building permit, so the opening could be delayed until the early part of 2024. The deal has been managed and coordinated by MHM Homes, a Malaga-based company specialising in real estate consultancy for companies.

At the moment, the number of employees who will work in the future shop is unknown, as the recruitment process has not yet begun. When the offers are available, the company will advertise them into its own employment web platform.

According to SUR sources, Carolina Herrera had been looking for a reference store in the city for some time. It was looking for a very central, large space in Malaga's main shopping area. "They don't set up just anywhere," a source close to the operation said. "Malaga and Seville have always been two very important cities for them," they added.

The chosen premises were occupied for 15 years by El Corte Inglés, although it decided not to renew the lease at the end of 2019. Subsequently, the space was rented by an international company, although the operation fell through with the arrival of Covid-19. Once the previous situation was resolved, the new tenant had no doubt that it was the ideal place to display its fashion collection.

Carolina Herrera currently has one boutique in Malaga province, in Puerto Banús. There is also an outlet shop in the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet shopping centre for discounted and other seasonal products. Currently, Carolina Herrera garments can also be purchased at the El Corte Inglés stores in Malaga city and Marbella.

Carolina Herrera operates 18 stores in Spain. As part of the Sociedad Textil Lonia, the CH brand is the one that contributes the highest turnover to the group, with 74 per cent of the total. Behind it is Purificación García, which could also return to the city soon with the opening of a new shop.

The opening of Carolina Herrera in Malaga city will represent an important leap in the quality of the luxury products on offer and an incentive for the arrival of high-level tourists. Experts in the commercial sector predict that this will be the first of several high-end shops to open in the coming months.

Malaga city's 'prime' axis (Calle Larios and Plaza de la Constitución) is gradually evolving to cater for those with greater purchasing power. The centre has witnessed the recent opening of the Suárez jewellery shop and the arrival of Quera, another jewellery shop, which is currently looking for staff, is expected in the near future.