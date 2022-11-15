A chance to be a sweet success: Lindt is recruiting chocolate advisors for its first shop in Andalucía The Swiss firm is looking for eight employees who must live in Malaga province and have relevant experience

The Swiss chocolate firm Lindt is about to open its first shop in Andalucía and is seeking employees. The store will be in the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet complex in Malaga and is due to open on 1 December.

Altogether there are eight vacancies: eight sales assistants (known as chocolate advisors) and a shop manager.

Applicants must live in Malaga province and have studied to Baccalaureat level. Shop assistants should also have at least two years’ experience in a similar role and be available to work at weekends. Those interested in the job as shop manager must have three years’ experience and be able to speak English well.

All the jobs will be on a permanent contract, and applications can be presented under the employment section of the Lindt website.