Performances suspended in youth area of Malaga fairground after lighting rig crashes to ground

Performances in the youth area of the Cortijo de Torres fairground at Malaga Feria have been suspended until further notice. This was announced this Monday afternoon, 15 August, through the Malaga City Council’s Twitter account, which explained that the decision was made after the detachment of a lighting rig and a screen on stage.
Fortunately, there have been no personal injuries reported and firefighters and technicians continue to work in the area to inspect the facilities, which have, according to the council, the required permits and favourable technical reports.
The fall could have been due to the strong wind that gathered in the area last night and continued on this public holiday Monday, but at the moment the exact cause of the incident is not known.
