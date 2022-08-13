One dead and 17 injured after gusts of wind topple structures at music festival site in Spain The organisers have announced that the Medusa Sunbeach Festival in Valencia region has been cancelled as a result of the incident in the early hours of this Saturday morning

The Medusa Sunbeach Festival in Spain’s Valencia region was cancelled during the early hours of this Saturday after several structures fell due to strong gusts of wind. The CICU (Emergency Information and Coordination Centre) in the region reported that the accident caused the death of a 22-year-old, and left 17 people in hospital with injuries.

The Medusa festival site was evacuated by the police as a "preventive measure" to facilitate the work of the emergency and security services. The Guardia Civil is still at the site collecting more information about what happened.

According to the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet) there were several ‘blowouts’ with very strong gusts of wind and sudden rises in temperature. “The atmospheric profiles that give rise to hot bursts are all very similar. They are said to be onion-shaped boreholes, with relatively cool, moist air next to the ground and an extremely dry, warm layer a few hundred metres above,” the service explained.

The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, conveyed his "deepest condolences" to the family and friends of the deceased young man.

The confirmation of cancellation of the event made many of the attendees who remained in the camping area decide to leave.

The mayor of the town, Jordi Mayor, has spoken publicly about the tragedy. “Shattered, desolate. There are no words to describe how we feel right now. We deeply regret what has happened at the Medusa. Our condolences to the families of the victim and we wish the injured a quick and speedy recovery”, he said.

Festival announcement

We are completely devastated and dismayed at what happened this morning.

The Medusa Festival management would like to express our deep and sincere condolences to the family and friends affected by the fatal consequences..

A few hours ago, the town of Cullera and other surrounding areas were surprised by exceptional weather conditions that caused various damages to the infrastructure of our premises. Around 4 in the morning, an unexpected and violent gale devastated certain areas of the festival, forcing this management to make the immediate decision to vacate the concert area to guarantee the safety of the attendees, workers and artists gathered at Medusa Festival.

Unfortunately, the devastating meteorological phenomenon caused some structures to collapse unexpectedly.

All our support and affection for those affected in these difficult and sad times. Our thoughts are with them at all times, the management of Medusa Festival are at your disposal whenever you need.