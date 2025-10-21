Thief sent to prison for nine thefts in lifts that targeted vulnerable victims in Malaga in just one week

María José Díaz Alcalá Malaga Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 14:01 | Updated 14:22h. Share

A serial thief was arrested by the police in Malaga on 10 October after being identified as the offender in nine thefts in lifts mostly targeting elderly women.

The first incident was reported earlier this month. According to the police report, a man struck a 68-year-old woman in the face and on the arm after getting into the lift in her building on Avenida Aurora with her. He managed to snatch her purse and flee.

The same 'modus operandi' was used in several other thefts that followed, in different areas of Malaga city: Calle La Unión, Gaucín, Horacio Lengo, Pasaje Río Albaida, Paseo de los Tilos, Jerusalén, Conde del Guadalhorce and Sondalezas. The suspect would offer to share a lift with the victims, usually elderly women, and attack them once they were inside.

As part of 'Operation Mohicano' and with the victims' help, the police identified and located the suspect. The thief was arrested and brought before the court and he was jailed.