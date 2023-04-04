The arrival of the Legionnaires in Malaga: all you need to know ahead of one of the most popular Holy Week events The itinerary of this year's event has been changed slightly

The landing of the Legionnaires in Malaga by ship is typically one of the most highly-anticipated moments of Holy Week in the Andalucian port city.

Every year the disembarkation attracts thousands of people to the Port of Malaga, and it will again be the location this year on Thursday, 6 April, at around 10.30am.

Ampliar File image of the disembarkation. Francis Silva

The 104-metre-long Contramaestre Casado ship of the Spanish Navy will dock for the second consecutive year at the platform attached to the Dique de Levante, next to the old Casa de Botes.

From there, authorities and representatives of the religious brotherhoods will welcome the Legionnaire's. The soldiers will then match through the streets to the Plaza de La Legión Española and Plaza Fray Alonso de Santo Tomás, to take part in the transferring of the image of Santísimo Cristo de la Buena Muerte y Ánimas, which is due to start at noon.

This year’s route will be: Muelle Adosado al Dique de Levante, Muelle Uno, Muelle 2-Palmeral de las Sorpresas, Plaza de la Marina, Alameda Principal, Puente de Tetuán, Avenida de Andalucía, Nazareno del Paso, Plaza de Lola Carrera, Cerezuela, Plaza de La Legión Española and Plaza Fray Alonso de Santo Tomás.

Legionnaires guard their protector. SUR

And then later, the Legion’s procession through the streets of Malaga, during which they sing their military hymn, Novio de la Muerte, will start at 7.25pm.