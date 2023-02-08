Two large solar farms planned for cemetery and sports arena car park sites in Malaga There are currently 50 city council buildings with photovoltaic panels in operation and it is expected that before the end of 2023 there will be 70

Malaga City Council is forging ahead with its installation of solar panels on its facilities. Since the first ones were installed on the Hospital Noble in 2003, there are currently 50 buildings with photovoltaic panels in operation in the city and it is expected that before the end of 2023 there will be 70, which together could generate 3,116 MWh. This is equivalent to the yearly consumption of almost a thousand homes. However, two large planned solar farms would considerably upscale the city's energy production..

The sites under consideration include the San Gabriel Cemetery, in Parcemasa, and the Martín Carpena sports arena car park. These are the two sites that the consultancy firm hired by the department of Urban Innovation and Digitalisation considers the most suitable of the five locations initially proposed by the municipal technicians.

The most eye-catching project is that planned for the cemetery with the installation of solar panels on top of the 212 vaults, which make up a surface area of 22,867 square metres. Some 40 of the vaults have already had panels installed and cover the yearly energy demand of the funeral parlours and associated facilities.

As for the Martín Carpena sports arena car park, the proposal is to roof the 18,339 square metres of esplanade and to place the panels on this structure. The result would be similar to that of the Ikea car park. According to initial estimates, this solar farm could provide around two megawatts per hour, more than enough to supply the sports centre.