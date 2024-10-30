Lantern Festival in Malaga: here's a sneak preview of the displays that will light up the city this winter

Europa Press Malaga Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 20:06 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The forthcoming Lantern Festival will turn Malaga city's Parque del Oeste into a space full of light, art and Chinese tradition from 30 November 2024 to 15 February 2025. Under the title 'The light of a unique millenary journey', this immersive experience promises to dazzle visitors with more than 600 lanterns and 4,000 shining lights, creating a magical environment inspired by the ancestral and traditional lantern festivals held in China, which in 2025 will be celebrated under the sign of the Snake, the symbol of wisdom, wealth, prudence and longevity.

The festival, the result of an alliance between Ximenez Group, a leader in artistic lighting from Cordoba, and Lantern Group, the most important company in China for organising lantern festivals, has the support of Malaga council. The presentation of the event took place this Tuesday in the Salón de los Espejos at city hall.

Malaga's mayor, Francisco de la Torre, stressed that this outstanding event is part of the city's cultural agenda and is in line with the council's action plan to support activities in different districts of the city, thereby contributing to good business and trade for the surrounding area.

As for the CEO of Ximenez Group, Mariano Ximénez, his speech mentioned the relevance of the festival: "This event is a unique opportunity to show the essence of an ancient tradition that connects us with the history and art of a fascinating culture."

He continued: "We want Malaga, visitors and tourists alike to experience first-hand one of China's most beautiful traditions, and to immerse themselves in an environment that combines the finest craftsmanship with the latest lighting technology. Our aim is for them to take away with them an indelible memory of this journey of light and colour."

Immersive experience

The Lantern Festival is not just about illumination, it is a cultural immersion that allows you to connect with the history and customs of China through a unique art form. Malaga thus becomes the perfect setting for this journey through light as it will be a 360° immersive experience.

The festival will have its own route through the park that will be decorated for the occasion, also featuring a varied programme of shows and activities designed to make the experience unforgettable for all who come.

The main stage will feature circus performances by a group of performers from Zigong (Sichuan, China), with performances every hour. The show will last about 25 minutes. Visitors will be able to see juggling by hand, balancing jars, the intriguing spectacle of face-changing, and the skill of spinning plates, all providing amazing, magical moments.

Interactive entertainment

The immersive experience in the park during the Lantern Festival will be completed thanks to the collaboration of various cultural institutions, such as the Chinese Cultural Centre of Madrid, the Wenxin Cultural Centre of Malaga, the Official Language School of Malaga and the Confucius Classroom.

Visitors can enjoy a vibrant parade with a traditional dragon dance, a dynamic lion dance and an energetic drum dance performance on the opening day, 1 December and the week of Chinese New Year (27 January - 2 February). In addition, interactive activities such as a calligraphy workshop and a photocall with Chinese props will be available, providing a unique cultural experience for all ages.

Handmade lanterns

Behind the scenes all the lighting creations for the Lantern Festival are the result of hard, manual work carried out by the lantern craftsmen of Zigong. Not only do they have to study and practice a lot, but they also 'carry the torch' to preserve the traditional, lantern-making techniques while also innovating to make the lanterns unique and spectacular to amaze the onlookers.

These artisans construct the lanterns using materials such as metal, silk and paint, all of which are illuminated with environmentally friendly, low-energy LED lights, reinforcing the festival's commitment to sustainability.

"The beauty of this festival lies in the craftsmen's ability to transform simple materials into masterpieces of light. It is an ancient tradition that we wanted to share with Malaga. We are very much looking forward to this unique experience for everyone", said Mariano Ximénez.

Tickets can be purchased on the El Corte Inglés website and on the festival's own website.