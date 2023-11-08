Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

La Farola. Fernando González
Landmark lighthouse at Malaga port to become a museum
Landmark lighthouse at Malaga port to become a museum

The drafting of the project for La Farola, declared an asset of cultural interest (BIC) in the city, has been put out to tender with the final estimated budget exepected to be around 600,000 euros

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 17:19

La Farola, one of Malaga city's most loved landmarks, is to have a new lease of life as a museum. The 206-year-old lighthouse building, recently declared an an asset of cultural interest - or Bien de Interés Cultural (BIC) - by Spain's national government, will see a comprehensive refurbishment.

The old lighthouse keepers’ building has a quadrangular base measuring 15 by 15 metres and is located on the Joaquín María Pery roundabout, on the Paseo de la Farola. It is topped by overhanging cornices. From its central part emerges the tower of the eye-catching lighthouse.

The first step will be to draw up the project, which will determine the aspects of the refurbishment. The drafting of the technical document will be put out to tender for 72,600 euros with a deadline of 14 months. Initial estimates for the work are around 600,000 euros.

The refurbishment will be carried out on the lighthouse keepers’ building to enhance its appearance and improve its state of conservation with a view to using it as a public exhibition and cultural space and to highlight its historical character.

