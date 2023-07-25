Historic Malaga lighthouse is declared an asset of cultural interest The Spanish government move aims to protect the monument which is one of Spain's oldest lighthouses, although it is not expected to impact on plans for a 27-storey hotel planned on the nearby Levante dock

The well-known lighthouse at the port of Malaga has been declared an asset of cultural interest, or Bien de Interés Cultural (BIC). The structure of La Farola de Malaga can officially be deemed a monument after the Spain's national government approved the royal decree this Tuesday (25 July).

According to the Ministry of Culture, La Farola is "one of the most significant symbols of the city, giving its name to the promenade where it is located" and "performs essential signalling functions for maritime safety".

But the central government pointed out that the measure "is aimed at protecting the historical, artistic and technical value of the property". The It means the lighthouse must be considered with any future neighbouring developments or works. However, the move is not expected to impact on plans for a 27-storey hotel planned on the nearby Levante dock, a project known as the Torre del Puerto.

The Malaga lighthouse was erected in 1817 and is one of Spain's oldest lighthouses. The tower, which stands at 38 metres above sea level was designed by the Navy brigadier, naval engineer and director of the port, Joaquín María Pery y Guzmán.

It has been damaged by earthquakes and during the Spanish Civil War, and it said its light is visible over 25 nautical miles away out to sea.