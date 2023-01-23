Kite Fest comes to Malaga city beaches malaga The festival will take place in April with offerings from internationally renowned kite artists and a dedicated section for youngsters

The Malaga International Kite Fest 2023 will take place on the El Palo and Pedregalejo beaches on the 29 and 30 April.

The festival, which will be free for spectators to enjoy, will include displays from traditional kite flyers and internationally renowned acrobatic kite artists. There will also be an opportunity for amateur flyers to show their skills, with competitions open to all age groups.

The plans were announced by the councillor for tourism, Jacobo Florido, and Malaga Este district councillor, Carlos Conde, at the Fitur 2023 international travel fair on Wednesday last week.

The programme for the festival is split into three parts, with dedicated sections for displays, competitions and leisure.

In the display section, renowned international kite artists will put on acrobatic and aerial choreography shows, while the competition section will test artists' individual and team-flying skills in both amateur and professional categories.

Finally, the festival will have a recreational space for all ages and abilities, offering a fun-filled activity programme. There will be a variety of workshops aimed at the youngest festival goers, including a kite-flying class and workshops teaching how to make kites.