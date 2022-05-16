One killed and three injured in early morning hit-and-run outside disco Witnesses say the driver deliberately drove into the group, following a fierce argument outside the Akari disco. Police are looking for a damaged white Volkswagen Golf that sped away from the scene

A 23-year-old man died early on Sunday mornin, 15 May, after being hit by a car, apparently intentionally, outside a disco in Malaga. Another three people who had been standing with him were injured and were taken to hospital.

The incident occurred around 6.30am at the Akari disco in Avenida Isaac Peral.

The people who were injured were two men and a woman, all in their twenties. They were taken to hospital; one was released after observation, while the other two were admitted and one needed surgery for a broken leg.

Witnesses say there had been a heated argument outside the disco just before it closed. The incident was caught on security cameras, which show that the vehicle which hit the group was occupied by at least two people. After mounting the pavement and accelerating towards them, it drove off at high speed.

The police are investigating, and say they are looking for a white VolkswagenGolf with a sunroof.