Karcher cleaning company to open new centre by airport

An empty building next to the Makro store by Malaga Airport is to be the new local home of cleaning apparatus supplier Karcher. The German multinational, known for the bright yellow equipment it sells, has chosen the former restaurant on the main road for its central office for eastern Andalucía. It is currently based on the San Luis industrial estate in another part of Malaga city.

The building is on a 2,000- square-metre, highly visible, plot next to Makro, which has been in this part of the city on the MA-21 road since 1982 selling products and goods to professionals in the hotel and catering industry.

Karcher has reached an agreement with Makro to set up in this building on a leasehold basis. The office will have a 250-square-metre showroom for retail sales. It will also have space for storage and repair of cleaning equipment and rooms for training and meetings. It is due to open in the next few months.