Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A Jet2.com plane takes off from Malaga Airport. SUR
Travel

Jet2.com to offer flights between Gatwick and Malaga next year

The fifth largest airline in terms of passenger volume on the Costa del Sol is launching a base at the London airport and from there will offer connections to another 10 airports in Spain

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 13:06

Jet2.com, the fifth airline in terms of passenger volume at Malaga Airport and the third in passenger volume to and from the UK, will expand its presence on the Costa del Sol next year. The British company has announced that it is launching an operations base at Gatwick Airport in 2026. From there, the airline will connect London to 11 Spanish destinations, including Malaga.

CEO Steve Heapy said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to expand our range of options from the UK to Spain and also consolidate our position as the leading tour operator between the UK and the Canary and Balearic Islands." He stated that London brings together a huge number of potential visitors to Spain. Next year, Jet2.com will be offering affordable flights to Spain from three London airports.

In the new year, there will be four weekly flights from Malaga to Gatwick: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Jet2.com's aircraft at Gatwick will also fly to Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Tenerife-Sur, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca, Alicante, Girona and Reus.

Throughout this past summer, the airline kept the Costa del Sol connected to Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Nottingham, London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bristol and Belfast.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 End of an era for iconic Costa del Sol coffee shop
  2. 2 Co-housing project for retirees opens on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Fuengirola half marathon attracts record number of runners once again
  4. 4 Amended plans for housing development near famous Costa del Sol tourist cave given green light
  5. 5 Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola introduces Christmas festivities programme
  6. 6 Jelle Geens defends Ironman 70.3 world title in dramatic Marbella finish
  7. 7 Last-gasp equaliser sparks fan fury as Malaga CF throw away victory yet again
  8. 8 Minister represents Gibraltar at Remembrance Sunday service in Morocco
  9. 9 Eastern Costa del Sol food bank marks two-year anniversary
  10. 10 GILMAR Showcases a Diverse Residential Portfolio at SIMED 2025

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Jet2.com to offer flights between Gatwick and Malaga next year

Jet2.com to offer flights between Gatwick and Malaga next year