Jet2.com to offer flights between Gatwick and Malaga next year

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 13:06

Jet2.com, the fifth airline in terms of passenger volume at Malaga Airport and the third in passenger volume to and from the UK, will expand its presence on the Costa del Sol next year. The British company has announced that it is launching an operations base at Gatwick Airport in 2026. From there, the airline will connect London to 11 Spanish destinations, including Malaga.

CEO Steve Heapy said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to expand our range of options from the UK to Spain and also consolidate our position as the leading tour operator between the UK and the Canary and Balearic Islands." He stated that London brings together a huge number of potential visitors to Spain. Next year, Jet2.com will be offering affordable flights to Spain from three London airports.

In the new year, there will be four weekly flights from Malaga to Gatwick: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Jet2.com's aircraft at Gatwick will also fly to Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Tenerife-Sur, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca, Alicante, Girona and Reus.

Throughout this past summer, the airline kept the Costa del Sol connected to Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Nottingham, London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bristol and Belfast.