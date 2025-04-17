Malaga brotherhood frees two prisoners in 18th-century Holy Wednesday tradition

The two prisoners released by the El Rico brotherhood, with the religious procession behind them.

As is tradition, Holy Wednesday saw the liberation of two prisoners in Malaga city centre. Once again, the act took place at Plaza del Obispo, the square in front of Malaga's Cathedral. The defendants were granted the exceptional release by the Nuestro Padre Jesús El Rico brotherhood and the revered image of the merciful and forgiving Jesus to whom this confraternity is devoted.

Salvador and Jesús were the two brothers from Malaga who were released after serving two years and five months of their sentence in the social reintegration centre (CIS) for a crime against public health. Both had seven more months to serve, but were exceptionally released after careful consideration by both the brotherhood and the justice system. This deeply rooted Holy Week tradition dates back to the 18th century.

The ceremony started around 7pm, when the procession entered the Cathedral atrium. About 20 minutes later, the civil, military and ecclesiastical authorities received the brotherhood's image under the marching sounds of the 'Nuestro Padre Jesús' anthem, written by Emilio Cebrián.

The image of the Virgin of Love was then placed in front of the Nazarene. The ceremony featured several speeches that culminated with the signing of the act of liberation by the two prisoners. Both were wearing black tunics and hoods and each was carrying a candle.

Bishop of Malaga, Monsignor Jesús Catalá, thanked the brotherhood of El Rico "for giving hope to those in need. Our hope is in Jesús El Rico, who is rich in love".

Finally, the bearers knelt in front of the Nazarene, the throne steward rang the bell and Jesús El Rico 'gave his blessing' to the sound of Spain's national anthem. After that, the procession continued its itinerary along the official route.