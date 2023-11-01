Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A man places flowers for his loved ones at San Gabriel Cemetery. Migue Fernández
It&#039;s not just the cost of living that&#039;s going up as Malaga cemeteries increase their charges
Death

It's not just the cost of living that's going up as Malaga cemeteries increase their charges

Parcemasa cemeteries are to raise rates by 5.7% in 2024, the first increase since 2012 as the expenses budget has shot up by 24%

Chus Heredia / Matías Stuber

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 17:23

Parcemasa cemeteries are to raise their rates by 5.7% in 2024. This, the first increase since 2012, has been approved by Malaga city council, as the operator’s expenses budget has increased by 24%. Some 80% of the deceased arriving at the company facilities are insured.

The San Gabriel cemetery which now has 28 funeral parlours has seen many new initiatives including the provision of new building to provide better service to the public and a room for holding secular ceremonies. There has also been the creation of a Garden of Remembrance; a cemetery for pets which will soon open its doors; and a photovoltaic park, the largest in the municipal network, which is on top of the burial vaults. There are 1,052 panels which provide almost the entire daytime electricity supply. The annual saving from this is estimated at 90,000 euros.

For a 50-year term in a burial vault, the price of 647 euros is the same at the San Juan Cemetery (El Palo), San Antonio (Churriana), and San Miguel (Olletas), which is slightly higher than San Gabriel (Parcemasa). To inscribe a title it costs from 46.42 euros for burial vaults, graves and family graves. The prices range from 263 euros for a burial vault to 360 euros for a grave, and 415 euros for a family grave.

