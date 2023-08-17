Police investigate after body of 35-year-old man found near Malaga fairground

Sections
Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found near the Cortijo de Torres fairground in Malaga city on Tuesday morning.
According to sources, the police 091 control room received a call after a person found the body in an industrial warehouse in the Camino de San Rafael area. The body, with multiple bruises, was discovered in the courtyard of the building.
Initial investigations suggest that the man may have fallen from an upper floor of the building, but circumstances are still being investigated. The National Police force has opened the investigation, which has now been taken over by the homicide unit.
