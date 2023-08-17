Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Police investigate after body of 35-year-old man found near Malaga fairground

Police investigate after body of 35-year-old man found near Malaga fairground

The victim was found in the courtyard of an industrial warehouse with multiple injuries on his body

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 09:42

Compartir

Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found near the Cortijo de Torres fairground in Malaga city on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the police 091 control room received a call after a person found the body in an industrial warehouse in the Camino de San Rafael area. The body, with multiple bruises, was discovered in the courtyard of the building.

Initial investigations suggest that the man may have fallen from an upper floor of the building, but circumstances are still being investigated. The National Police force has opened the investigation, which has now been taken over by the homicide unit.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad