International Women’s Day: these are the details of Malaga’s huge 8M rally

Under the banners of 'women's rights are human rights' and 'fed up with sexist violence', the march will leave this Wednesday at 7.30pm from Plaza de la Marina

The streets of Spain will be dyed purple again this Wednesday 8 March during the now traditional rallies to claim the rights of women within the framework of International Women’s Day.

It will be marked in Malaga and the province, although the massive gatherings of previous years are not expected. In 2018 there were more than 20,000 people in the city - following the split of the feminist movement due to the 'yes is yes' law and the trans law - despite the fact that this year is the first rally that will be held free of restrictions since the pandemic.

Even so, today will be full of various acts to mark International Women’s Day. The most important and symbolic, as every year, is the traditional rally in the city, organised by the 8M Malaga coordinators in which most of the city's social, civil and political movements traditionally adhere.

Under the banners of 'women's rights are human rights' and 'fed up with sexist violence', the march will leave this Wednesday at 7.30pm from Plaza de la Marina. From there, the march will go through Avenida Manuel Agustín Heredia, Alameda de Colón, Alameda Principal, Calle Larios and finish at Plaza de la Constitución, where the demonstration will end after reading the traditional manifesto in defence of the rights of women.