International Museum Day in Malaga: your guide to which free exhibitions and galleries to see

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga is gearing up to celebrate International Museum Day in style today, Thursday 18 May, a date marked in red on the calendar for lovers of art and culture.

During the day, promoted each year by the ICOM (International Council of Museums) network, many traditional guided tours will take place free of charge. This year, the theme of the event is 'Museums, Sustainability and Well-being', highlighting the crucial role museums play in growing cities such as Malaga.

Below, we take a look at the museums in Malaga that are joining in on the celebrations and offering special free programming for visitors.

PICASSO BIRTHPLACE MUSEUM

The Picasso Birthplace Museum will offer timed visits from 12pm and from 6pm. You must register in advance, as access will be allowed until full capacity is reached.

CENTRE POMPIDOU

Guided tours will be held at 12.30pm and 6pm to the temporary collection; Un Tiempo Propio. Freeing Oneself From The Constraints Of Everyday Life. This is free and will not require prior booking.

RUSSIAN MUSEUM

The Russian Museum Collection will be holding timed visits to the exhibitions Absent by José Manuel Ballester; Russian Art, An English Look' and Sputnik The Odyssey of the Souyz 2 from 12pm and 6pm. Admission will be free and until full capacity is reached.

MUPAM

The Municipal Heritage Museum (MUPAM) will offer a themed visit What is a Museum? from 6pm to 7pm (without prior registration). There will also be a self-guided exploration game (no prior registration) and a guided tour of the temporary exhibition of Fernando Gómez Hernanz Heritage to Scale from 7-8pm, without prior registration. More details, here.

REVELLO DE TORO MUSEUM

The Revello de Toro Museum, which permanently exhibits the loan that the Malaga portraitist and figurative painter Félix Revello de Toro made to his home city, will offer a series of guided visits at 11am, 1pm and 6pm. Those who are interested in joining the tours need only arrive at the museum 15 minutes before the start of the visit.

MUSEUM OF MALAGA

The Museum of Malaga will be hosting the guided tour; The Museum of Malaga A Visit Based on Sustainability. It will be free and accessible until full capacity is reached. You can register at the museum access desk one hour before the start of the activity; 7pm.

PICASSO MUSEUM

Visitors will be able to see Picasso the Sculptor; Matter and Body, a temporary exhibition showcasing the human figure and matter, organised by the Picasso Museum and the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao. The exhibition brings together 61 sculptures made between 1909 and 1964. In addition as part of the Dialogues with Picasso collection visitors will also be able to see rooms IX and X of the Collection house, Perpetual Metamorphosis. Guided tours of the collection and the exhibition will be held throughout the morning, lasting approximately 30 minutes:

10.30am Dialogues with Picasso (English).

11am Dialogues with Picasso (Spanish)

11.30am Picasso the Sculptor. Matter and body (English)

12pm Picasso sculptor. Matter and body (Spanish)

12.30pm Picasso sculptor. Matter and body (English)

1pm Picasso sculptor Matter and body (Spanish)

CARMEN THYSSEN MUSEUM MALAGA

The Museo Carmen Thyssen Málaga will open its doors free of charge, from 10am to 8pm. Free guided tours of the permanent collection will also be offered at four times; 12pm, 1pm, 5.30pm and 6.30pm. Guided tours of the temporary exhibition; Fervour of Buenos Aires - Photographs by Horacio Coppola in the Telefónica Collection. Fotomontages by Grete Stern will be at 12.30pm and 6pm. Registration for each visit can be made directly at the museum's ticket office before the start of each visit.

CAC MÁLAGA

The Centro de Arte Contemporáneo de Málaga will open its galleries during normal opening hours and also offer guided tours at 12pm and 5pm.