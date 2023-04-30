International Kite Fest takes to the skies above Malaga, in pictures The event continues today, Sunday 30 April, as national and international professional kite flyers meet on two Costa del Sol beaches to offer flying displays and workshops

One of the kites participating in the event.

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Colourful kites with innovative shapes took over the skies above Malaga on Saturday (30 April) at the start of the International Kite Fest, where national and international professional flyers meet up during the weekend.

Las Acacias and La Misericordia beaches in Malaga are at the centre of the event where, in addition to the acrobatic flight and aerial choreography exhibitions, a series of free activities take place and families and children are able to create their own kites and fly them.

Álex Zea | Europa Press

Or, at least, try to fly them since the strong winds on Saturday were one of the great drawbacks of the day. With gusts of up to 30 kilometres per hour, there were many kites that did not take flight, since the conditions, according to the participants themselves, were not suitable. However, this did not prevent people enjoying a day in which the sun shone.

Álex Zea | Europa Press

Las Acacias beach was also filled with colour with windmills and other mobile elements made by the children, who turned the shore into a 'wind garden'.

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, visited Las Acacias beach to watch the flying display which will be repeated again this Sunday morning. Today (30 April) a lighter and variable wind is forecast, with another day bathed in sun.

The International Kite Fest Malaga is organised by the tourism department of the city council.

Sunday’s programme

Exhibition and acrobatic flights on Misericordia and Las Acacias beaches - 10.30am to 2pm

At La Misericordia beach, acrobatic flight and aerial choreography of two- and four-string kites, as well as flying static inflatable kites.

At Las Acacias beach, flying static inflatable kites.

Kite workshops on Acacias beach - 10.30am to 12.30pm

Las Acacias beach, making kites with recycled materials and flying tuition for children from 5 to 12 years old. This is a free activity with limited capacity. Registration will take place on site.

‘Wind garden’ - 10.30am to 2pm

On Las Acacias beach, an exhibition of pinwheels and other multi-coloured and fun mobiles that work by being blown by the wind.